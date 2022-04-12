Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

