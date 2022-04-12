Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alcoa by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 312,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AA opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.