Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,103 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $406.96 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

