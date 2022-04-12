Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,017 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $284,880,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.