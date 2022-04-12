Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,356 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

