Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,319 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $8,612,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

