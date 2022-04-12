Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NSA stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

