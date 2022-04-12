Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $241.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.