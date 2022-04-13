-$0.21 EPS Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $5,805,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

