$0.24 EPS Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TU opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. TELUS has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.