$0.24 EPS Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TU opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. TELUS has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.
