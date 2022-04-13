108,692 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $27,315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $5,696,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $4,246,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66.
About Kyndryl (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
