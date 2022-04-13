135,504 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.