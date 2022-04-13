$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Shares of TECH traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.10. 6,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,101. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 27.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $12,013,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 91.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

