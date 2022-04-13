25,380 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

