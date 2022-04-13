27,548 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in InterDigital by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

