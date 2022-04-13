32,919 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kirby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.