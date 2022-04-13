4,591 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.35. The company had a trading volume of 359,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

