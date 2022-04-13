52,658 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Xencor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $755,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

XNCR stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

