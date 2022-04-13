7,344 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.