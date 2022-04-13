79,624 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 359,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $9,195,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

