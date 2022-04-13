9,282 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CorVel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 169.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.83.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,235. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.