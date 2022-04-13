ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421,801 shares.The stock last traded at $30.92 and had previously closed at $30.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

Get ABB alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ABB by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 12,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ABB by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 53.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.