Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

ADUS opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

