Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Down 76.2% in March

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ADEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

