Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider John Madden Buys 100,000 Shares

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO – Get Rating) insider John Madden purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$34,900.00 ($25,851.85).
John Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, John Madden bought 100,000 shares of Akora Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$26,400.00 ($19,555.56).
