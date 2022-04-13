Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider John Madden Buys 100,000 Shares

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO – Get Rating) insider John Madden purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$34,900.00 ($25,851.85).

John Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akora Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, John Madden bought 100,000 shares of Akora Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$26,400.00 ($19,555.56).

Akora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akora Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of iron ore projects in Madagascar. Its flagship project is the Bekisopa property that consists of three granted research permits and one granted small scale mining permit covering 93.5 square kilometers located in south central Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.