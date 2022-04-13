Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Cap of $15,793.36

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $15,793.36 and approximately $14.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

