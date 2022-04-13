Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $166.37 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $166.37 million and approximately $156.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00361560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00095999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,963,124 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

