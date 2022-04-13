Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 5% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $4.98 billion and $173.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00194277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00384600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,111,581 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,262,617 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

