Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 282.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,766. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $254.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

