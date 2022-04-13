Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 212,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,286,400 shares.The stock last traded at $7.12 and had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $523.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

