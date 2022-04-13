American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,271. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

