Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

