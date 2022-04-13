Ampleforth Trading Up 1.8% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $75.56 million and $3.11 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 81,782,776 coins and its circulating supply is 71,882,108 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

