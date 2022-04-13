Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.33. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

