Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $3.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) will report $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

NXPI stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

