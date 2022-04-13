Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $40.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,182 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

