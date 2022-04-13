Analysts Offer Predictions for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

IVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.72.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.47.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04).

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

