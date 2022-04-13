Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) recently:

4/5/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/28/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/28/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/25/2022 – Höegh LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

