Analyzing Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pear Therapeutics and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 147.70%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $40.89, indicating a potential upside of 43.47%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -1,323.11% -14.30% Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Privia Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 154.21 -$65.14 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.19 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -15.66

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

