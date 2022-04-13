Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,523.00.

AAUKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.