Anyswap Price Tops $13.04 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $13.04 or 0.00031661 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $243.00 million and approximately $167,803.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

