Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,346 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

AY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,148. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

