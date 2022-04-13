Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 26,751 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

