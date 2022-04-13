Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.49. 10,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

