Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,476 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Preferred Bank worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 1,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

