Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,938 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,453. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.