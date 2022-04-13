Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. 3,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

