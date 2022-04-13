Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,464,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

