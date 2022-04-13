Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,226 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,282,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

