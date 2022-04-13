Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,814 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.